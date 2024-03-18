Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting at the 2024 FORUM LABO Lyon

Super Brush will be in Stand: D36 at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon.

Super Brush LLC

Wide-range of foam swabs

We can design and develop a foam swab in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes to meet any company’s specific kit”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon to be held March 27-28, 2024, in Lyon France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. FORUM LABO is the showcase of the laboratory supplier sector where solutions, innovations, sharing of experiences, training and good practices allow laboratories - academic and private - to find their suppliers and partners to carry out their projects in research, analysis, control, and process.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian and additive manufacturing industries.

“Super Brush specializes in design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “We can design and develop a foam swab in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes to meet any company’s specific kit, package, or application requirements. Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, so they will not contaminate the fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.”

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding opportunities

Super Brush will be in Stand: D36 at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon. If you would like to learn more about FORUM LABO Lyon, please visit https://www.forumlabo.com/ or to learn more about Super Brush, please visit www.superbrush.com

If a company has a need for a customized swab, talk with our development team today by contacting us by email development@superbrush.com or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 4135431442
email us here
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

