Secretary Naig to Announce 26 Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants on March 20

Event will feature grant awardees and is open to members of the media



DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 18, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will announce the recipients of 26 Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants during an event at Cortum Farm and Co. near Indianola on Wednesday, March 20. The announcement event, which is part of Iowa Ag Week, will begin at 2:30 p.m. The event will be held in the family farm’s historic barn, which will be renovated for additional uses as part of their grant project.

Event: Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants Announcement with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

Location: Cortum Farm and Co., 6373 150th Ave, Indianola, IA

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants help build the availability of Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made products for consumers to enjoy. A full listing of the recipients and projects, which are located in 22 counties around the state, will be announced at the event as well as via a news release on March 20. All Choose Iowa Value-Added Grant recipients will be invited, though are not required, to attend the event at Cortum Farm and Co.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made products. A marketing initiative overseen by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Choose Iowa builds on the growing demand for local food, beverages and ag products. Choose Iowa creates new markets for Iowa farmers and provides consumers with more choices. Learn more at ChooseIowa.com.

Directions to Cortum Farm and Co., 6373 150th Ave, Indianola, IA

From Hwy 65/69:

• Turn east on Summerset Road (If coming from the north on Hwy 65/69, turn left; If coming from the south, turn right).

• Stay on Summerset Rd. until you come to a stop sign at the T-intersection.

• Turn left and go north at the intersection onto 150th Ave.

• Cortum Farm and Co. is the first house and barn on the right side.

• A sign is located at the end of the driveway.