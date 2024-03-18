How to find eclipse events in your area

Great American Eclipse



The website greatamericaneclipse.com is run by a team of eclipse experts. It has detailed predictions for how many people will travel to each state. The bottom of each state page has links to events happening in local communities.



Canada-specific



The Eclipse Company lists events taking place in the path of totality in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.

The CBC has a list of Canadian events taking place in the path of totality. Space.com also highlights some good places to watch the eclipse in Canada. The Canadian Space Agency has a resource page with some Canada-specific information.



Mexico-specific

NASA’s event list includes two in-person events in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and a telescope live stream from Torreon, Coahuila. Space.com has a list of promising locations in Mexico to see the eclipse.



Additional events

If the above resources aren’t enough to find an eclipse event in your area, you may have to do your own research. The AAS recommends checking for eclipse events through science museums, planetariums, amateur astronomy clubs, colleges, and universities. With a little luck, you’ll be able to find a great place to experience the magic of this extraordinary cosmic spectacle.