COMMISSIONER MILLER CELEBRATES NATIONAL AGRICULTURE WEEK

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the commencement of the 51st National Agriculture Week. Observed from March 17th to March 24th, National Agriculture Week encourages every American to understand and value the essential role that farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals play in feeding, fueling, and clothing our nation. This year, Commissioner Miller challenges you to engage in educational activities that deepen your appreciation for agriculture.

“National Agriculture Week isn't just about celebrating; it's about understanding,” Commissioner Miller said. “It’s a great opportunity to teach kids to know and appreciate where their food comes from, from soil to supper. Throughout the week, we pay tribute to the hardworking individuals who ensure a sustainable food supply, support rural economies, and preserve our agricultural heritage.”

Organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), a nonprofit entity comprising leaders from the agricultural, food, and fiber communities, National Agriculture Week encourages Americans to understand how food and fiber products are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, and fiber industry.

The highlight of National Agriculture Week is National Agriculture Day on Tuesday, March 19. Events include a free Ag Day Virtual Event featuring remarks from Agriculture Day Chair Jenni Badding of the John Deere Company, a presentation of winning video essays on the theme, “Agriculture in the Future: If I Had Two Minutes to Talk to a Farmer,” and tributes from Ag Day Partners.

“As we celebrate National Agriculture Week, let us also reflect on the challenges facing the agricultural industry and the opportunities for innovation and growth,” Commissioner Miller said. “By working together, we can address these challenges, strengthen our agricultural communities, and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

This year’s celebration of Agriculture and its importance in our day-to-day lives is especially moving, coming as it does with the recent wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. Over the last two weeks, fires have charred over 1 million acres of ranchland and farmland.

“It’s a powerful reminder of the difficulties and dangers that Agriculture has always faced,” Commissioner emphasized. “This National Agriculture Week, I ask that folks remember our farmers and ranchers in the Panhandle with a prayer as they start down a long road to recovery.”

For more information on National Agriculture Day and National Agriculture Week, including ways you can help promote Agriculture on social media, visit AgDay.org.

For those seeking assistance or wishing to provide support to ranchers in the Panhandle, TDA resources and information on how to help can be found here.

