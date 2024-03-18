United Fight Alliance Announces New Partnerships with Bally Sports
United Fight Alliance Combat Sports Television Programming Airs an Action Packed March Lineup on New Distribution Partner Bally Sports.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Fight Alliance is excited to announce that it has struck a distribution deal to air its one-hour combat sports program with the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation’s largest collection of RSNs.
United Fight Alliance is thrilled to bring a stellar line up of premium combat sports programs to its newly extended presence. With over 400 airings across UFA’s networks in March, combat sports fans are sure to enjoy the non-stop action. Coming up this month, viewers will be treated to some of the best combat sports shows from around the world. The March TV lineup features King of Kings (KOK) - one of the top European kickboxing promotions, Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) - the first and only licensed bare-knuckle boxing company in the world and Up Next Fighting a phenomenal promotion out of Southern California. Future UFA episodes will feature other top combat sports promotions including Centurion FC (Malta), Dynamite Fighting Show (Romania), SFT (Brazil) and Shamrock FC (St. Louis). For UFA’s complete schedule visit UnitedFightAlliance.com and click on Watch UFA.
Bally Sports, the nation’s leading provider of local sports, is the TV home to nearly half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Its 18 owned-and-operated RSNs include Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Wisconsin.
UFA’s existing coverage with other RSN’s includes MSG Networks (MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet) in the nation’s number one media market, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports Northwest, Stadium TV and Marquee Sports Network. With the addition of Bally Sports and MSG, UFA programming will now air alongside 63 professional sports teams.
UFA’s CEO Jordan “Jay” Adams stated, “Collaborations with industry giants like Bally Sports and MSG are a game changer for UFA. These new partnerships mark a pivotal growth moment for us, granting unprecedented coverage through expanded distribution, to bring the best combat sports action to our viewers across the country.”
About United Fight Alliance
United Fight Alliance (UFA) is a multimedia company that acquires, produces and distributes combat sports content on traditional broadcast television, live stream, and 24/7 FAST channels to over 130 million homes in the US and international markets. With one of the largest fight content libraries in the world you can watch new weekly UFA episodes or stream when you want to watch combat sports rising stars and your favorite world class fighters in action. UFA’s one-hour MMA program has been bringing viewers the best MMA from around the world with exclusive footage, interviews, and fighter profiles for more than a decade. UFA features top-ranked fighters, women’s fights, intense action and more. The UFA network broadcasts to more than 130 million homes on Bally Sports Network (14 regions), MSG, MSG SportsNet, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports Northwest, Stadium TV, Marquee Sports Network, FTF, DBTV.tv, San Antonio KSAT ABC 12, Nevada Sports Network, Ocean 7 Biloxi-Gulfport/WXVO, Savannah WSCG/Lowcountry 34, ABC 4 Savannah, Right Now TV and The Action Channel. Visit UnitedFightAlliance.com for additional information and the UFA television schedule.
