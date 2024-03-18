JUCE and PACE Anti-Piracy to Support Interactive Audio Special Interest Group at GDC 2024
Join Us at the Interactive Audio Special Interest Group (IASIG) Town Hall during the Game Developer Conference (GDC) on March 18-22, 2024 at Moscone Center, SF
We are very pleased to see the audio developer community grow and embrace game audio development platforms. Come to GDC IASIG Town Hall to share thoughts on where game audio development goes next.””SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The teams at JUCE and PACE Anti-Piracy are excited to announce their support and sponsorship of the IASIG (Interactive Audio Special Interest Group) at the Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2024. The conference will be on March 18-22, 2024 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Composed of industry experts, the IASIG shares knowledge to improve accessibility, and the state of the art in audio for games, websites, XR, and other interactive performances.
— Tom Poole, Director of JUCE
Tom Poole, Director of JUCE, will be speaking at the 30th Annual IASIG Town Hall during GDC 2024. Scheduled for March 21st from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm in Room 3002 of the West Hall of Moscone Center, this eagerly anticipated session promises attendees an exclusive opportunity to gain invaluable insights into enhancing game audio workflows and leveraging the latest advancements in professional-grade audio tools. From seasoned professionals to budding enthusiasts, all are invited to participate in this enriching dialogue that will shape the future of interactive audio. Review the 30th Annual IASIG Town Hall schedule at https://schedule.gdconf.com/session/30th-annual-iasig-town-hall/903398.
“I am honored to be a part of the IASIG steering committee as JUCE and ADC share a lot of common ground with the game audio developer community,” says Tom Poole, Director of JUCE. “We have seen a growing number of game audio developers attend and give talks at the Audio Developer Conference and are very pleased to see the audio developer community grow and embrace game audio development platforms. Come join us at the GDC IASIG Town Hall and share your thoughts on where game audio development goes next.”
Beyond the Town Hall, attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves in the vibrant community of audio developers on the JUCE Forum (forum.juce.com). Here, they can engage in lively discussions, share best practices, and stay abreast of the latest trends in interactive audio creation.
Save the Date for the Audio Developer Conference 2024 in Bristol, UK
Mark your calendars for the 10th Audio Developer Conference (ADC) on November 11-13th, 2024, in Bristol, UK. ADC24 will be a hybrid conference, offering both in-person and online experiences. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest insights in audio development. Subscribe to the ADC newsletter to be the first to know about our call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities.
About JUCE
JUCE is the most widely used framework for audio application and plug-in development, allowing software developers to have a single project deployed across all major desktop and mobile operating systems, and all popular plug-in formats like VST, VST3, AU, AUv3, AAX, ARA, and LV2. Its open-source C++ codebase streamlines development, allowing creators to focus on the core elements of their software. As a key player in the audio software developer community, JUCE, alongside PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc., hosts the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC), fostering skill development and collaboration.
About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.
Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.
About Game Developers Conference
The Game Developers Conference (GDC) brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders.
About Interactive Audio Special Interest Group
The IASIG is an organization in partnership with the International Game Developer's Association (IGDA) and MIDI Association (TMA) that brings together experts to share their knowledge and help improve the state of the art in audio for games, websites, VR content, and other interactive performances. The IASIG is a partner of the International Game Developer's Association (IGDA) and the MIDI Association (TMA). Join the IASIG at https://igda.org/sigs/audio/
