Virtually CALM, LLC: A Woman-Owned Business at the Forefront of Online Behavioral Health
Virtually CALM, LLC is a trailblazing online behavioral health company that can treat patients the same day they sign up!
Treat People Better.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of America’s most prominent mental health epidemic, brain health is more important than ever. Virtually CALM, LLC, a trailblazing online behavioral health company that can treat patients the same day they sign up, is proud to announce its emergence as a leader in the telemental health industry. Boasting a team of experienced professionals and a woman-owned status, Virtually CALM, LLC has set out with one simple mission: “Treat People Better!” This mission is ingrained throughout the company’s culture which prioritizes accessibility, empowerment, and quality care. While starting in Florida last year, Virtually CALM, LLC is rapidly expanding into multiple states and will soon have a national footprint revolutionizing mental health treatment.
With the rise in demand for convenient and effective mental health care, Virtually CALM, LLC has designed a telehealth program that directly brings treatment and medications to clients in the comfort and privacy of their homes. This approach reduces the stigma often associated with seeking help and enables individuals to access care when needed. With its user-friendly technology, Virtually CALM, LLC ensures a seamless and convenient experience for all users, regardless of their technological proficiency.
Virtually CALM, LLC offers a comprehensive range of services to address various mental health conditions. Their team of licensed mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists, psychiatrists, psychiatric physician assistants, and psychiatric advanced practice registered nurses provide personalized treatment plans tailored to the needs of each individual. Whether it's managing anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, or other mental health challenges, Virtually CALM, LLC's dedicated professionals are equipped with the expertise and compassion required to support clients on their journey to well-being.
One of the key elements that sets Virtually CALM, LLC apart is its woman-owned status. Founded by Amy-Erin Blakely, a progressive industry leader with over 30 years of experience, Virtually CALM, LLC is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the mental health space. Blakely, along with her leadership team consisting of Chief Operating Officer Mindi Rogers, Chief Innovation Officer Candace Hamiel, and more believes that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care and that women play a vital role in shaping the workforce and fostering female empowerment.
As the world celebrates Women's Month, Virtually CALM, LLC proudly stands as a symbol of female resilience and empowerment by answering the mental health crisis call. Virtually CALM, LLC's commitment to innovation, culture, and technology sets them apart in the industry. By constantly challenging the status quo, implementing science-based new ideas, and investing in reliable, integrated technology, Virtually CALM, LLC ensures that its clients receive best-in-class care. Their easy-to-use patient portal enables clients to schedule appointments, communicate with practitioners, and access ongoing support with just a few clicks.
Fueled by private equity, private contracts, self-pay, and insurance reimbursement, Virtually CALM, LLC has specialty niches with 3 distinct clientele: personal injury/employment law litigants, individuals involved in worker’s compensation cases, and direct-to-consumer virtual markets.
Virtually CALM, LLC has quickly become an innovative company to watch as it has its future sights set on improving treatment-resistant PTSD, depression, and anxiety by including partnerships and integration treatment around DSR Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) injections, TMS, Ketamine, and psychedelic-assisted therapies as approved by the FDA.
For more information about Virtually CALM, LLC and their groundbreaking online behavioral health services, please visit their website at [https://virtuallycalmus.com/].
