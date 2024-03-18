PLANTING PROFITS SHARES DATA WITH JOHN DEERE OPERATIONS CENTER IN WIN-WIN FOR FARMERS, ADVISORS, AND THE INDUSTRY
Integration brings a new and powerful crop planning tool into Deere’s digital community
We will be working on similar integrations with other partners to link our planning tool with their digital platforms. Broader solutions will bear fruit for the industry...”TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many farmers adopting digital agricultural tools has been a tough row to hoe. Many ag-tech solutions solve important problems, but as stand-alone tools too much burden is put upon the user to make different applications work well together. This decreases both tools’ usefulness and increases users’ frustrations.
— Gary Schneider
Planting Profits is integrating its advance crop planning tool with John Deere’s Operations Center (JDOC) to further the goal of interoperability in agricultural software. This linkage will enable anyone who uses Deere’s digital tools to easily move between Planting Profits and JODC. This linkage should increase access to Planting Profits’ unique capabilities to improve profitability, help manage risk, and account for conservation practices.
Gary Schneider, co-founder of Planting Profits claims, “There is no digital ag tool in the world that can do what Planting Profits does. Over the next couple years, we will be working on similar integrations with other partners to link our planning tool with their digital platforms. Broader solutions will bear fruit for the industry, where the sum of the whole is much greater than the sum of the parts.”
According to Schneider here’s how Planting Profits and JDOC will work together:
First, to build a crop plan, JDOC passes a handful of data elements to Planting Profits. These include field names, field size and the field’s previous crop.
Then, using this information and other inputs, Planting Profits finds the right crop mix for an individual farmer by analyzing all possible combinations of crops/fields/acres/asset use that the farmer would like to consider.
When the user is satisfied with their crop mix, it is exported to JDOC’s Seeding Plan where it is displayed on JDOC field maps. Showing the crop mix on a map helps to ensure the plan makes sense agronomically and logistically.
Lastly, if the crop mix needs to be changed, the user can return to Planting Profits with one click. Then modify their crop mix and send the new plan back to the JDOC map viewer.
Linking JDOC and Planting Profits should improve the usefulness of both – that’s synergy.
Schneider wraps up by citing Dr. Lowell Catlett, ag economist and well-known futurist. “Dr. Catlett posited three trends driving technology which are playing out in ag-tech right now. To paraphrase him: 1) Systems will get smarter as software capabilities continue to grow. 2) Systems will converge and new value will be created via integrated solutions. 3) Mankind’s wants and needs are insatiable and just as one problem is solved another one crops up.
Indeed. This is fertile ground for ag-tech companies to build on. Together.”
About Planting Profits
Planting Profits® LLC provides tools, training and advisory service that help farmers with their crop-planning. We strive to integrate with other solutions to improve customer experience. Planting Profits® saves farmers time, makes farmers more money, and gives farmers peace of mind. Here is a link to a sneak peek, or check out the training library, or catch a webinar.
For More Information
For more information email us at info@plantingprofits.com, or visit http://www.plantingprofits.com, or call 970.420.1656.
Gary Schneider
Planting Profits LLC
+1 970-420-1656
email us here