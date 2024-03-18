Vikram Aggarwal joins the Conductor Solar Board of Directors

Vikram Aggarwal, founder of EnergySage

Conductor Solar adds a key solar marketplace leader to its Board

ATHENS, OHIO, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conductor Solar, a financing marketplace for solar energy projects, announced today the appointment of veteran solar innovator, Vikram Aggarwal, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Aggarwal brings 15 years of deep solar experience to Conductor’s Board of Directors. He founded EnergySage, the solar industry’s premiere online marketplace for residential, commercial, and community solar projects, in 2009. As its CEO, Vikram grew EnergySage with the U.S.DOE and venture-backed funding over the next decade and in 2021 led the company’s sale to Schneider Electric.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Vikram into the Conductor Solar family!” said Marc Palmer, Founder and CEO. “There is no other individual who carries the understanding of solar marketplaces that Vikram does. His expertise and industry passion will be crucial to helping Conductor serve the exploding market for C&I and community solar projects.”

Vikram is an authority on all things renewable and solar. His thought leadership on renewable energy is published with Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, The Energy Gang, Forbes, Kiplinger, The New York Times, and more. He also regularly appears on podcasts such as NPR’s Here and Now and speaks at industry conferences such as RE+ to share clean energy data and insights on policy, incentives, and savings.

“Solar’s middle market is poised for massive growth over the next ten years and Conductor Solar will be vital for this industry to handle that growth,” commented Mr. Aggarwal. “The Conductor team has already garnered the trust of this market, which proves that they have the right balance of depth and breadth to take it to the next level. I am excited to work with the company’s management to elevate their strategic direction and roadmap for growth.”

Mr. Aggarwal holds an MBA from Northeastern University and is a CFA charterholder. Prior to founding EnergySage, he spent 14 years with Fidelity Investments serving in roles across private equity investing, management consulting, and product management functions.

Vikram Aggarwal replaces lead investor and impact communication specialist Eli Flournoy, joining Marc Palmer (Founder and CEO) and Geoffrey Greenfield (Co-founder and Director of Solar Strategy for Kokosing Solar) on the Board of Directors. This appointment became effective on March 8, 2024.

“I couldn’t be more excited to pass the torch, lighting the way for non-extractive community project development, to Vikram Aggarwal,” says Flournoy. “I can’t wait to see Vikram put his talent and passion to work for the Conductor Solar mission.”

ABOUT CONDUCTOR SOLAR:

Conductor Solar is a software company in the solar energy industry focused on the middle market. Conductor’s marketplace helps solar developers and EPCs find and contract with the best financing partners for their C&I and community solar projects. Founded by a team with deep development, EPC, and project finance backgrounds, Conductor was created to tackle the ridiculously high soft costs of getting projects funded and built. Visit us here: https://conductor.solar