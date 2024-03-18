Thruvision’s US Aviation Worker Security Screening System completes Safe Skies’ operational test and evaluation
ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thruvision, the leading international provider of walk-through security technology, has announced that its WalkTHRU system has completed operational test and evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies) at San Diego International Airport.
Safe Skies’ evaluation report entitled SSDA—24-002 Thruvision WalkTHRU Aviation Worker Screening System is available to qualified airport personnel at US commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org.
“Thruvision’s WalkTHRU security screening technology is ideally placed to help US airports meet TSA’s Aviation Worker Screening National Amendment.” said Kevin Gramer, Senior Vice President of Thruvision, Americas. “Our technology is mobile, allowing rapid redeployment, and can be used either as a standalone security capability, or to supplement existing equipment that airports may already be using.”
Safe Skies’ Airport Security System Integrated Support Testing (ASSIST) Program is a collaborative effort between US commercial-service airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Airports Council International-North America, American Association of Airport Executives, and Airport Consultants Council.
Safe Skies created the ASSIST Program to fulfill its core purpose of helping airport operators meet their security responsibilities using a transparent process for identifying, selecting, and executing projects that are designed to create a more efficient and effective airport security system.
About Safe Skies
Safe Skies, an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, conducts thorough testing of security systems’ detection capabilities, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved Quality Management System.
About Thruvision
Thruvision is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 20 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group’s offices are near Oxford UK, and Washington DC. For more information please visit www.thruvision.com.
Contacts
Safe Skies: Anna Hamilton, Technical Writer, National Safe Skies Alliance, anna.hamilton@sskies.org
Company: Kevin Gramer, Senior Vice President, Thruvision Americas, kevin.gramer@thruvision.com
Media: Adrian Duffield, Meare Consulting, adrian.duffield@meareconsulting. com
Kevin Gramer
