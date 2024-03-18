Bathing Brands appoints Rob Neal as Director of Dealer Development 

New Director of Dealer Development Rob Neal

Former Corporate Trainer & Retail Programs Manager Rob Neal joins Bathing Brands to help foster dealer growth.

Bathing Brands is an exceptional company that not only provides next-level sauna, steam, and thermal wellness products, but is also committed to staying on the cutting edge of Experiential Bathing.” — Rob Neal

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathing Brands, North America's largest distributor of experiential bathing products, is excited to announce that Rob Neal is joining the company as Director of Dealer Development.

Neal began his career path in 1983 in the hot tub industry selling HotSpring Spas in Denver, CO and San Diego, CA. He later joined the manufacturer, Watkins Manufacturing Corp, as a Regional Sales Manager in 1989 – a company that his father, Tom Neal, co-founded with Jon and Jeff Watkins in 1978.

He crossed over into the sauna industry in 2008 when he contacted his friend, Mark Raisanen (Bathing Brand’s new Vice-president of Retail Programs), at Finnleo Saunas/Saunatec Inc. about a Regional management and Corporate Trainer position.

When Neal came on-board with Saunatec Inc in early 2008, saunas were a fraction of what they are today in terms of product development, public awareness, and sales in the North American market. He, like his father three decades earlier with hot tubs, saw that a sauna was not a luxury item, but rather a must-have health & wellness delivery vehicle that “everyone in America should own one day.”

“Few people know and love hot saunas like Rob. His passion and enthusiasm for helping dealers build a dynamic and multi-faceted experiential bathing business is unmatched, and central to our Bathing Brands’ purpose. The day we met Rob, and felt his infectious positivity and energy, we knew right away we wanted him on our team,” says Dave Sadowski, CEO of Bathing Brands.

“When I met Dave [Sadowski, CEO], Tina [Adams, President], and the team at the IPSP Expo in Las Vegas last year, there was an immediate familiarity and comfort level that I wanted to get to know better, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to build and grow with them,” says Neal. Along with Raisanen, Neal accomplished a great deal with his past work, and he’s “excited to get the band back together!” at Bathing Brands.