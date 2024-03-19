Houston Plastic Surgeon Explains In-Office Liposuction and Its Advantages
James F. Boynton, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, shares the potential benefits of in-office liposuction (e.g. milder side effects & shorter recovery).HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cited as the most performed cosmetic surgical procedure in 20221, liposuction (lipo-contouring) continues to be a highly sought-after treatment to further define and sculpt the contours of the body. For many individuals who may be interested in liposuction but are hesitant to undergo traditional techniques that require general anesthesia, Dr. James F. Boynton, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, says in-office power-assisted liposuction (PAL) can offer an alternative lipo-contouring method. Dr. Boynton has performed in-office liposuction for more than 15 years and regards this procedure as one of the most innovative developments to come along in quite some time, particularly in terms of safety, healing, and convenience for surgical aesthetic treatments. Below, Dr. Boynton shares his expertise to better inform prospective patients about the advantages of in-office power-assisted liposuction.
As with traditional suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), Dr. Boynton explains that in-office power-assisted liposuction is designed to diminish or eliminate localized pockets of excess fatty tissue that remain resistant to both diet and exercise in virtually any area of the body—including the abdomen, hips, buttocks, thighs, back, arms, chest, and/or neck. However, unlike the traditional technique, Dr. Boynton emphasizes the convenience of power-assisted liposuction in that it may be performed in the comfort of the surgeon’s office, as opposed to a surgical facility or hospital, which can be more costly due to associated fees. Dr. Boynton adds that in-office liposuction can also enhance safety as the method takes less time than traditional lipo-contouring and does not utilize heat to suction the fat out of the body. Additionally, power-assisted liposuction at Dr. Boynton’s practice is typically performed utilizing a mild oral sedative and local tumescent numbing solution, without the need for general anesthesia, consequently lowering the risk of complications. The use of local tumescent anesthesia (composed of lidocaine, epinephrine, and sterile saline) is integral to the procedure, as the solution works to numb the treatment area and inflate fat cells for easier removal, as well as minimize bleeding and decrease post-treatment discomfort. Dr. Boynton also points out that power-assisted liposuction can be ideal for revision liposuction procedures because it breaks through scar tissue more easily, and he believes he can use the technique to better shape areas that have had previous lipo-contouring.
Dr. Boynton has observed many other advantages to power-assisted liposuction as a cosmetic enhancement for both women and men. He describes the technique as using smaller incisions and gentler movements, which can lessen internal tissue trauma, potentially leading to an easier and shorter recovery with reduced swelling and bruising. In general, Dr. Boynton notes that patients may often be able to resume non-strenuous work and daily routines the following day, or within a few days after treatment, and be able to see the initial results soon after. With that said, Dr. Boynton acknowledges there are certain limits to the number of treatment areas and volume of extracted fat per treatment session. Therefore, in-office liposuction may need to be planned as a phased approach in two or more sessions to ensure the safest, most successful outcome. Whether the procedure is the best option for a patient’s needs will ultimately depend on individual preferences, the extent of treatment necessary to achieve one’s goals, and other factors associated with candidacy for liposuction.
According to Dr. Boynton, power-assisted liposuction can be advantageous for the surgeon as well, as this type of strategy can offer very precise surgical control and efficiency to best achieve the desired body contouring goals for the patient. He advises that the best way to determine if an in-office liposuction procedure is the right course of aesthetic treatment is to schedule a consultation with a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon with trusted knowledge and experience.
