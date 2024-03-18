East Herts District Council selects Cadcorp for advancing digital planning services

Cadcorp customer awarded DLUHC Digital Planning Programme Funding for innovating planning services

East Herts District Council, (EHDC) has been awarded funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) Digital Planning Programme Funding under Round 4 of the PropTech Innovation Fund. The funding enables the council to work in partnership with Cadcorp to adopt a cloud-based, digital GIS site assessment application to accelerate site assessment analysis.

The call for sites application will allow landowners and developers to propose sites for future development by drawing an area on a web map or uploading a GIS file, entering site details, and submitting it electronically. EDHC will then be able to assess the suitability of the land use change. The application will include functionality to automate constraint checking and prioritise assessments, aggregate and visualise data and documents, and enable further analysis.

Cllr Vicky Glover-Ward, Executive Member for Planning and Growth at East Herts Council commented: “We’re delighted to have Cadcorp as a technology partner in transforming how we engage with the site allocation process. Their call for sites platform will be pivotal to the department in fulfilling its aims, as the platform is easy for all to use and will also enable us to use our existing geospatial data in the assessment of sites for allocation. By streamlining this process, we will save time and money, which will afford our planning department greater access to both as valuable resources.”

As a location intelligence company, Cadcorp is working with a growing number of Local Authorities to streamline the planning process for planning departments, landowners, and developers. Providing a digital mapping platform that is both familiar and accessible, allows planning authorities to improve current approaches to land assessment and regeneration. To learn more, contact Cadcorp.