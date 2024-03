Automotive Chassis System Market Anticipates Exceeding USD 120,510 Million by 2025, Sustaining a Robust CAGR of 5.7%

Automotive Chassis System Market

Surge in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and technological advancements in chassis systems propel the growth of the global automotive chassis system market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides in-depth analyses of the top investment pockets, competitive landscape, drivers & opportunities, and key strategic moves by key players. According to the report, The global automotive chassis system market was valued at $76,373 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $120,510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in the global automotive chassis system market in 2017.

Factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and rising innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems fuel the growth of the global automotive chassis system market. In addition, rise in automobile production boosts the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material are expected to hinder the growth of the global market. In addition, decreasing vehicle ownership due to increasing shared mobility restricts the growth of the market. On the contrary, rising electric vehicle production and development of ultra-light chassis systems are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the automotive chassis system market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐Œ๐š๐ ๐ง๐š ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ, ๐†๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐œ๐ข๐ง ๐’.๐€., ๐™๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ก๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ง ๐€๐†, ๐“๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†, ๐’๐œ๐ก๐š๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐†, ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง ๐€๐ฑ๐ฅ๐ž & ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ, ๐€๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ข๐ค๐ข ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐š๐ข ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and inclination to shared mobility hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rising vehicle production and development of ultra-light chassis system are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive chassis system market in 2017, while Russia is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in Europe during the forecast period.

The farm tractors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing farming activities to fulfill the rising food demand across the globe. However, the cars segments reaped the largest share in 2017, contributing about 46.8% market share, owing to industrialization and rising production of cars to cater to the increasing demand for automotive. The other segments analyzed in the report include light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction equipment vehicles, and defense vehicles.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Asia-Pacific region governed the global automotive chassis system market share, contributing about half of the market share, owing to higher production and consumption of automobile. However, LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the study period, owing to untapped markets in the region. Other regions including Europe and North America are also analyzed in the report.

The stabilizer links segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, as it enhances the safety and comfort of passengers. However, the control arms segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about one-third of the market share and is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period. The other segments analyzed in the report include tie-rods, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, and knuckles & hubs.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

The control arms segment in components generated the highest revenue for the global automotive chassis system market in 2017.

In 2017, rear axle segment was the highest revenue contributor to the chassis system market.

Cars segment in the vehicle was the highest revenue contributor of 2017 in the vehicle type category.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

