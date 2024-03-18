Former NATO Speechwriter Matthew Cossolotto Conducts PodiumPower! Workshops for International Organization in Brussels
Author of The Joy of Public Speaking, Cossolotto served as a speechwriter and speech coach for top executives at PepsiCo, GTE (now Verizon), MasterCard and UCLA
The speaking secrets I reveal in my book, presentations, and coaching programs will give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka The Podium Pro) recently conducted a series of four PodiumPower! workshops, two “Joy of Public Speaking” presentations, and two one-on-one executive coaching sessions for a major international organization in Brussels, Belgium.
— Matthew Cossolotto, author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Now based in the Cleveland (Ohio) area, Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker, speech coach, and executive speechwriter. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta.
In The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential, Cossolotto distills many years of high-profile speechwriting and speech coaching experience into a comprehensive, how-to guide to help experienced, novice, and terrified speakers overcome self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits about public speaking.
Cossolotto points out that the ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
Here's how Cossolotto explains his overall approach to public speaking success and personal empowerment generally: “I believe the most powerful motivational speech in the world is what you say to yourself. Your internal dialog – your consistent, habitual self-talk – will determine whether you succeed or fail, whether you reach your peak potential in life or fall short. That’s why I focus my books, coaching, and speaking programs on sharing the tools needed for empowering mindset shifts. My overriding goal is to help my audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three 'power tools' in my Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises – and my trilogy of books on these topics.”
Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
Cossolotto's inspiring book and PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs embrace a simple proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks readers and audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” – powerful mindset shifts that encourage participants to turn stage fright into stage delight by bringing a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity. Join Matthew as he shares potent mindset shifts, profound insights, and practical tips designed to give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost.
As part of his speaking and coaching business, Cossolotto recently launched a new website (www.MatthewCossolotto.com), complete with a demo video and an overview of his lineup of Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks). In the coming months, Cossolotto plans to focus his marketing efforts on finding clients and venues on both sides of the Atlantic for his PodiumPower! public speaking and coaching programs.
Cossolotto's Public Speaking Master Class Published in Brussels-based Together Magazine
Cossolotto recently completed a six-part public speaking Master Class series for Brussels-based Together Magazine (https://www.TogetherMag.eu). The six Master Class articles summarize some of the key public speaking ideas and insights from Cossolotto’s book -- your comprehensive guide to speaking success and personal empowerment.
Together Magazine describes itself as: “The high-class English language magazine for international business people in Brussels – a perfect blend of personal development, lifestyle and leisure. Our aim is to inspire our readers to reach their dreams.”
Below is a link to the first of Cossolotto’s six Master Class articles, all of which are available on Together Magazine's website. Master Class Article One: Begins on page 39. “Personal Empowerment Promise for 2023: Transform your communications.” Winter 2022: https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T124-Online.pdf.
More About Matthew Cossolotto
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
Author of The Almanac of Transatlantic Politics (Brassey's) and The Almanac of European Politics (Congressional Quarterly, Cossolotto is a longtime advocate of NATO and a strong, pro-democracy transatlantic community. A former Congressional aide, he served as the founding President and Board Chair of the Center for Voting and Democracy (now FairVote) from 1992-1997. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UC Berkeley, Cossolotto also studied abroad at the University of Lund, Sweden.
As a guest speaker and workshop leader, Cossolotto has shared his ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
To book Matthew Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit www.MatthewCossolotto.com.
The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books.
