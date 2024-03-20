Boron Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Boron Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the boron market size is predicted to reach $12.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.
The growth in the boron market is due to the increasing expansion of agriculture secto. Middle East region is expected to hold the largest boron market share. Major players in the boron market include Rio Tinto Group, 3M Company, Borusan Holding A.S., Allkem Limited, Searles Valley Minerals Inc., Ceradyne Inc., Borax Inc.
By Type: Aerospace Composite Materials, Boronated Glasses, and Other Types- Boron
By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining
By Geography: The global boron market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Boron refers to the process of mining boron and its compounds are used in various glass manufacturing, pest controls, fire retardants, fireworks, and medicine.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Boron Market Characteristics
3. Boron Market Trends And Strategies
4. Boron Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Boron Market Size And Growth
……
27. Boron Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Boron Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
