Hard Seltzer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hard seltzer market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $32.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hard seltzer market size is predicted to reach $32.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

The growth in the hard seltzer market is due to the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content. North America region is expected to hold the largest hard seltzer market share. Major players in the hard seltzer market include Mark Anthony Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Boston Beer Company, Diageo PLC, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Heineken N.V., Molson Coors Beverage Company, Constellation Brands Inc.

Hard Seltzer Market Segments

•By Type: Abv More Than 5%, Abv Less Than 5%

•By Packaging: Cans, Glass, Other Packaging

•By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade, On-Trade

•By Flavors: Cherry, Grapefruit, Mango, Lime, Other Flavors

•By Geography: The global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5594&type=smp

Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage created from fermented grapes that are considered a better alternative to soda because it is gluten-free, low in calories, low in alcohol, and low in sugar. It is a type of highball drink containing seltzer, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings.

Read More On The Hard Seltzer Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hard-seltzer-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hard Seltzer Market Characteristics

3. Hard Seltzer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hard Seltzer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hard Seltzer Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hard Seltzer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hard Seltzer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canned-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Unraveling Health Mysteries: The Growth and Innovation in Esoteric Testing Market