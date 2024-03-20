Copper Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Copper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The copper market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $240.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Copper Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the copper market size is predicted to reach $240.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the copper market is due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest copper market share. Major players in the copper market include Glencore PLC, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto Group, Vale S.A., Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co. Ltd.

Copper Market Segments

• By Type: Refining Industry, Metal Processing Industry, Chemical Industry, and Other Types

• By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

• By Geography: The global copper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Copper is a chemical element with the symbol Cu and atomic number 29. Copper is widely used in electrical equipment such as wiring, motors, and electrical cables due to its excellent conductivity properties.

