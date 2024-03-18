Captura Cyber Announces Tailored Training Programs for Enhanced Cybercrime Investigation Capabilities
Captura Cyber, a leading provider of cybercrime education and solutions, launches customizable training programs to address the evolving needs of investigators.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a leading name in cybercrime education and solutions, has unveiled a suite of custom-designed continuing professional development (CPD) programs aimed at bolstering investigation capabilities. The company's innovative approach integrates education with practical solutions, empowering organizations to enhance their cybercrime investigation capability.
The newly launched programs cater to diverse organizational needs, offering tailored solutions to address specific challenges. With a commitment to delivering measurable outcomes, Captura Cyber's offerings include the Cybercrime Awareness Program, Cybercrime Investigator Program, and Cybercrime Executive Development Program.
"Our mission at Captura Cyber is to build capable and inspired workforces through continuing professional development," says Garren Hamilton, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. "Investigation has undergone a fundamental shift following the emergence of cybercrime. The core principles of traditional investigation remain intact, but the digital domain means new crime tactics, techniques and procedures, driving a new era of training requirements.”
Captura Cyber's CPD programs meet the unique requirements of each client. From custom-designed learning modules to tailored exercise scenarios, every aspect of the training is personalized to align with the organization's operational environment. This ensures that participants gain practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to their roles.
"Many organisations find their internal training resources inadequate for upskilling investigators to be cyber-enabled, leading to a pressing demand for specialised external training solutions" adds Hamilton." Captura Cyber was founded to meet the urgent need to equip investigative professionals with the skills and knowledge their organisations in a dynamic cybercrime landscape. By investing in our programs, organizations enhance their overall capability.”
With facilitators that have delivered over 81 courses across 19 countries, Captura Cyber brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. The company's CPD programs cater to organizations of all sizes, ranging from concise workshops to comprehensive training courses and keynotes.
"At Captura Cyber, we believe that education is the cornerstone of effective capability," concludes Hamilton. "By equipping individuals and organizations with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can mitigate the challenges posed when investigating in a digital domain."
Recently, the company has expanded its portfolio to include a specialized program focused on cryptocurrency tracing. This new addition reflects the company's commitment to equipping organisations staying at the forefront of emerging trends in cybercrime investigation.
The Cryptocurrency Tracing Mastery course equips participants with advanced knowledge of digital currencies, enabling them to navigate the complexities of tracing crypto assets effectively. This initiative further solidifies Captura Cyber's position as a leader in cybercrime education and training.
For more information about Captura Cyber and its range of training programs, visit https://capturacyber.com/.
About Captura Cyber
Captura Cyber is a global leader in cybercrime education and solutions, offering custom-designed continuing professional development to enhance investigation capabilities. With a focus on higher education and adult learning principles, Captura Cyber equips organizations with practical tools to investigate cybercrime and mitigate cyber threats.
Garren Hamilton
Captura Cyber
+61 281922195
garren@capturacyber.com