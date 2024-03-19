Amusement Parks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the amusement parks market size is predicted to reach $105.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.
The growth in the amusement parks market is due to increasing the use of social media and access to mass media. North America region is expected to hold the largest amusement parks market share. Major players in the amusement parks market include The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Seaworld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.
Amusement Parks Market Segments
•By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades
•By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food And Beverages, Hotels And Resorts, Merchandise, Other Revenue Sources
•By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 To 39 Years, 40 To 59 Years, 60 To 74 Years, 75 Years And Above
•By Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female
•By Geography: The global amusement parks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An amusement park is a large outdoor area where people can entertain themselves with various rides, games, and other events. Amusement parks help bring out smiles and joy to people of all ages. Theme and amusement parks have a great sense of community and happiness that is unique and hard to replicate with anything else.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Amusement Parks Market Characteristics
3. Amusement Parks Market Trends And Strategies
4. Amusement Parks Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Amusement Parks Market Size And Growth
……
27. Amusement Parks Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Amusement Parks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
