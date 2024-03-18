EU in 2023: report highlights Union’s last year activities – focus on Ukraine

The EU has published a report summarising the Union’s performance in 2023. ‘The EU in 2023’ describes the main political developments and how they have benefited citizens in the EU and abroad.

The first chapter of the report is devoted to the EU’s support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

“For the second year in a row, Europe stood up for Ukraine, with unity, strength and resolve, every step of the way,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the foreword to the report. “We paved the way for hosting more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees in the European Union and organised resolute financial, humanitarian and military assistance – reaching over €88 billion so far. And we have shown that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

She also added that through the new Ukraine Facility, the EU will deliver another €50 billion over the next 4 years, “to help provide basic services – keep schools open, pay salaries and pensions – while Ukraine’s people continue to fight back against the invader”.

The report also touches upon last year’s “historic enlargement package”, that throughout 2023 Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine have each demonstrated their commitment to joining the EU.

“Their path to accession will unfold through targeted reforms of judicial systems, a crackdown on organised crime and ongoing efforts to improve the political landscape, with a focus on de-oligarchisation and human rights”.

Concerning the Eastern partnership, the report mentions that the €17 billion Eastern Partnership Economic and Investment Plan remains the EU’s main instrument for strengthening resilience in the region. By the end of 2023, €8.6 billion of the expected investment had been mobilised, with €5 billion for country-specific flagship projects.

