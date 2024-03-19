Air Cargo Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air cargo services market size is predicted to reach $90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.
The growth in the air cargo services market is due to the growing automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air cargo services market share. Major players in the air cargo services market include Amazon.com Inc., China Railway Corporation, UPS Airlines, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation.
Air Cargo Services Market Segments
•By Type: Air Mail, Air Freight
•By Service: Express, Regular
•By Destination: Domestic, International
•By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global air cargo services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Air cargo services are a mode of transportation that uses aircraft, such as planes and helicopters, to provide contract air transportation of cargo and mail over fixed international routes due to their ability to supply consumers all over the world with high-quality goods at reasonable prices.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Air Cargo Services Market Characteristics
3. Air Cargo Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Air Cargo Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Air Cargo Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Air Cargo Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Air Cargo Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
