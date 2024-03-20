Hearth Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Hearth Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hearth market size is predicted to reach $14.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.
The growth in the hearth market is due to the growing tourism industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest hearth market share. Major players in the hearth market include Boley, Glen Dimplex, HNI Corporation, Hearth & Home Technologies, Pacific Energy, Napoleon Products, Innovative Hearth Products LLC.
Hearth Market Segments
• By Product: Fireplace, Stove, Insert
• By Fuel Type: Gas, Electricity, Wood, Pellet
• By Design: Traditional, Modern
• By Placement: Indoor, Outdoor, Portable
• By Application: Commercial, Residential, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global hearth market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A hearth is a brick or stone-lined fireplace that might have an oven occasionally and is used for heating the room and for cooking or heating water. It is made from a non-combustible material and is used for protecting the floor from sparks, burning logs, radiant heat, and flying embers that may roll out of the fireplace.
