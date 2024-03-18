RAAAM Memory Technologies Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Eran Rotem as VP R&D
EINPresswire.com/ -- RAAAM Memory Technologies, a start-up company with a patented groundbreaking on-chip memory solution, announced today the appointment of seasoned semiconductor veteran Eran Rotem as VP R&D. Mr. Rotem brings over 35 years of chip design experience, 17 of them working at Marvell. Eran will be responsible for leading the commercialization of RAAAM’s products.
Founded in 2021, RAAAM is focused on providing a cost-effective solution for the increased need of on-chip memory. Its patented technology enables customers to implement the same memory capacity in half the die size and reduce the power consumption by up-to 10X.
“RAAAM’s technology has been developed and is now being tested to demonstrate its performances and benefits” said Robert Giterman, RAAAM Co-Founder and CEO. “Now, we are in the process of commercializing it, including full technology qualification in advanced process nodes and Eran will lead that activity, leveraging his vast experience in developing cutting-edge VLSI solutions and leading hundreds of commercial chips tape outs during his career”.
“For many years I have not seen such a revolutionary technology like the one RAAAM is offering”, commented Eran Rotem. “I am looking forward to be part of this unique team that is going to make an enormous impact on the Semiconductors market”.
About RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd.
RAAAM has developed the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry, providing up-to 50% area reduction and up-to 10X power reduction over high-density SRAM. RAAAM’s patented technology can be used by semiconductor companies as a drop-in replacement for SRAM in their SoCs and can be manufactured using standard CMOS processes. This solution enables larger on-chip memory capacity in a smaller silicon die size. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Israel with a R&D center in Switzerland.
Contact info@raaam-tech.com for more information.
