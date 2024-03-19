Boxing Champion Steven Griffith Fights for Self-Compassion

Steven Griffith

Renowned Performance Coach and athlete Steven Griffith shares techniques for stress reduction, confidence building, and peak performance.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed performance coach Steven Griffith emerges as a leading advocate for the power of self-compassion and resilience, drawing on his extensive coaching experience,research and eye-opening personal journey. A former boxing champion turned high-performance coach, Griffith is on a mission to champion this intriguing science-based idea, guiding individuals towards increased well-being, reduced stress, improved performance, and better living through his innovative approach of leveraging self-compassion to break through performance boundaries. His journey from a challenging upbringing to the pinnacle of athletic and coaching success serves as a testament to the transformative power of mentorship, resilience, and dedication. By championing self-compassion, Griffith is not just fighting for personal achievement; he is leading a movement that encourages others to foster a healthier, more supportive relationship with themselves, thereby achieving greater satisfaction and success in all areas of life.

Griffith's philosophy is a fundamental belief in the importance of self-compassion, a concept that is often misunderstood in the competitive arenas of sports and business. His track record illustrates the effectiveness of his techniques. Griffith's impact spans over 25 years of coaching a diverse spectrum of high performers, having successfully taught these methods to over 40 current NFL players, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, professional and student-athletes, parents, and coaches.

"I have witnessed the transformative power of self-compassion in my own life and the lives of those I've coached. It's not just about winning in business or sports; it's about winning in life," Griffith commented. "Self-compassion is the #1 secret to high performance that no one is talking about. It's about being there for yourself in the face of failure, adversity, and challenges like a good friend or coach would be.”

Steven’s passion of teaching Self Compassion extends further than just high performing adults to helping the youth of today. For youth balancing academics, artistic pursuits, athletic endeavors, and the general challenges of growing up, self-compassion acts as a lifeline. Steven has seen first hand It provide a buffer against burnout, perfectionism, and the relentless pursuit of external validation. By embracing self-compassion, youth can develop a greater sense of self and resilience, bolstering their ability to bounce back from setbacks and thrive amidst adversity. Encouraging teens to embrace self-compassion nurtures their mental well-being and empowers them to navigate life's ups and downs with grace.

Griffith has a background as an exceptional athlete, first as a D1 college football player and then shining in the boxing ring, becoming a two-time Golden Glove finalist and the Illinois state heavyweight boxing champion. In 1990, he transitioned into coaching, establishing his high-performance coaching company in 2000 which is now named A-Game Coaching.

His coaching philosophy, marked by directness and understanding of the people he works with on a deep level, involves identifying the root causes of poor performance, understanding your purpose, aligning personal values, and restructuring time to achieve success. Griffith's innovative concept of "Timefulness®" -Being present, aware and intentional with your time is at the heart of his bestselling book, "The Time Cleanse," and forms the basis of his coaching methodology.

Griffith also delivers the life-changing concept of "Compassionate Productivity" – an exercise in self-compassion that enhances productivity during times of intense stress. By incorporating mindfulness, common humanity, and kindness into daily practices, individuals can cultivate resilience, grit, and a positive mindset, even under the most intense pressure or competition.

In his work as a Coach and author, Steven makes it clear that self-compassion is not a sign of being weak or soft but rather a critical element that is often missing or neglected for sustained success. Research backed up by Griffith’s own experience has shown that embracing self-compassion leads to a range of benefits, including decreased stress, improved confidence, faster recovery from setbacks, calming the nervous system, reduced stress hormones, and taking positive actions towards goals, that when combined can be absolutely magical.

Sharing a personal anecdote from his boxing career, Griffith reflects on the power of self-compassion during challenging times. He emphasizes that “self-compassion isn't about letting oneself off the hook but being internally supportive in facing difficulties rising to the challenges that we all face and then getting back out there competing at your highest level.”

"The world is tough enough in today's conditions. There's no reason to make it harder by being hard on yourself. It's time to be in your own corner supporting yourself," Griffith encouraged.

Steven Griffith's dedication to promoting self-compassion emerges not just from his achievements in the boxing ring but also from his commitment to helping individuals lead fulfilled and successful lives. With his coaching expertise, bestselling book, and highly anticipated album featuring guided Performance hypnosis and meditation, Griffith continues to inspire others to be the champion of their own and their family's lives.