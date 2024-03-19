Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the orthopedic devices market size is predicted to reach $65.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the orthopedic devices market is due to the rise in the prevalence of arthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest orthopedic devices market share. Major players in the orthopedic devices market include Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Orthopedic Devices Market Segments
• By Type: Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics
• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users
• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private
• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables
• By Geography: The global orthopedic devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Orthopedic devices are used to stabilize the body posture by correcting deformities, restoring the function of the human skeletal system, articulations, and associated structures either by replacing or reinforcing the damaged part.

