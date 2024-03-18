America Mortgages Reduces Rates by 0.25% Across All Loan Programs
Revolutionizing Global Finance: America Mortgages Implements Game-Changing Rate Adjustments
This adjustment addresses affordability concerns stemming from recent rate increases, making investing more accessible for many expats and non-U.S. residents.”SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages, a leading provider of U.S. mortgage financing solutions for non-U.S. residents, announced a reduction in mortgage rates by 0.25% across all loan programs, effective immediately. This strategic move responds to the recent decline in interest rates, marking a clear shift from the period of hikes experienced between 2022 and 2023 and America Mortgages' commitment to offering competitive rates to U.S. expat and non-resident investors alike.
— Robert Chadwick, CEO
"We're thrilled to offer our customers these reduced rates," said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "This adjustment addresses affordability concerns stemming from recent rate increases, making investing more accessible for many expats and non-U.S. residents. Additionally, it presents an opportunity for existing investors to potentially reduce their monthly mortgage expenses."
The U.S. real estate market is changing, creating amazing investment opportunities. For a while, property prices were rising fast due to low interest rates. While interest rate hikes in 2022 and early 2023 curbed affordability for many owner-occupied buyers, sophisticated property investors jumped into the market, scooping up great deals. However, recent rate reductions have sparked renewed interest among owner-occupied buyers. Additionally, the gradual increase in the number of homes available for sale has balanced the market, giving buyers more options. "We feel there is still a fantastic opportunity for investors to negotiate great deals on purchase." stated Robert. "You can always refinance when rates come down, but you won't always be able to get a good buy once the frenzy begins again." Acting before interest rates decrease further and a potential surge in buying activity could be advantageous for those looking to invest in real estate.
To help navigate the current market and understand what lies ahead, America Mortgages is hosting a free webinar titled "2024 Interest Rate Reduction! - U.S. Housing Market Update" During this informative session, our experts will discuss a deeper dive into the 2024 U.S. real estate market, including the impact of recent rate drops and strategies for non-resident investors in the current market.
Register for the Webinar here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8317107397434/WN_WEQUVF3QQmSQ-RBm152Zmw
About America Mortgages:
About America Mortgages Founded in 2020, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with sales offices in 12 different countries, is dedicated to providing comprehensive U.S. mortgage options for non-resident Foreign Nationals and U.S. Expats. 100% of America Mortgages [AM] clients are living and working outside of the U.S. Both GMG and AM focus on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors, and other mortgage broker located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +65 8430-1541.
Robert Chadwick
America Mortgages. Inc
+65 8430 1541
robert.chadwick@americamortgages.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok