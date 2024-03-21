Celebrating National Single Parent Day: Author Anthony Damaschino Announces Upcomming Second Book Release

Author Anthony Damaschino The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents (Coming Spring 2024)

Introducing The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Damaschino, author of the acclaimed book The Empty Nest Blueprint, is proud to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated second book, The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents, scheduled to launch later this spring.

Building on the success of his first book, Damaschino continues his mission to empower individuals navigating the transition to an empty nest. The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents offers a comprehensive guide tailored specifically for single parents facing the unique challenges of launching their children out of the home.

Synopsis: The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents is a transformative roadmap designed to help single parents embrace the next chapter of their lives with purpose and resilience. Drawing from the latest research, practical parenting insights, and real-life single parent experiences, Damaschino guides readers through a journey of self-discovery, equipping them with the tools to design a fulfilling life post-empty nest.

"This book is more than just a guide—it's a lifeline for single parents navigating the empty nest transition," said Damaschino. "I knew while writing book one, which has several ‘couple focused chapters’ that a book solely written for Single Parents was next.” In early 2024 Damaschino launched a Single Parent Empty Nest survey and has harvested a wealth of information on the profound impact of being a single parent dealing with this transition today.

The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents is a must for any reader who wants to:

• Learn how to define your best Empty Nest journey and overcome Empty Nest Syndrome

• Unlock the true potential of your Parent-Adult Child relationship

• Conquer the major Empty Nest Threats and pursue your Empty Nest Opportunities

• Gain a renewed sense of purpose and motivation to create a life of excitement, enjoyment, and fun

Anthony Damaschino, a devoted father of three and self-proclaimed recovering HR Executive turned author, brings a wealth of personal, professional, and data-based experience to his writing. When he's not at his local library writing about parenting, relationships, or personal development, he can be found out in nature, impersonating an accomplished hiker.

The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents is an essential resource for single parents seeking guidance, support, and inspiration as they embark on their empty nest journey. The upcoming release announcement coinciding with National Single Parent Day, Damaschino's latest book celebrates the strength and resilience of single parents worldwide.

To ensure you don't miss the release of The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents and to stay updated on the latest news, insights, and resources for navigating the empty nest journey, visit anthonydamaschino.com. Here you can subscribe to his newsletter to receive exclusive updates, take our Empty Nest readiness test, and participate in the empty nest surveys. For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact Anthony Damaschino at hello@anthonydamaschino.com or (925) 272-7264.