Factspan Attains Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake
Factspan’s Snowflake Select tier partner status will help enterprises deliver unified interoperable data solutions that can enhance efficiency and drive growth.
Factspan’s expertise in cloud data engineering and AI, coupled with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, presents a real opportunity for Data and AI initiatives.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factspan, a Data and AI company, today announced it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. This partnership will empower Factspan to accelerate the digital evolution for its clients, enabling them to harness the robust performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability offered by the Snowflake Data Cloud.
By achieving Select tier partner status, Factspan underscores its dedication to working closely with the Snowflake community to build scalable and robust data tech architectures for global enterprise clients. The company remains committed to identifying novel opportunities and crafting innovative technological solutions that empower clients to unlock new revenue streams from their data investments and drive business growth.
Factspan’s team of highly skilled and certified engineers have built multiple solution accelerators and integrations to accelerate the journey of enterprise clients to the Snowflake Data Cloud. As a Select tier partner, Factspan gains access to a wide range of Snowflake resources and benefits, including:
● Deeper technical expertise: Factspan’s team of engineers will enable seamless integration and optimal performance for your data infrastructure.
● Enhanced customer support: Factspan customers will benefit from dedicated Snowflake support.
● Access to exclusive resources: Factspan will have access to Snowflake’s latest product roadmap, training materials, and marketing tools.
“Our mission is to empower decision makers to solve complex business challenges through data-powered decisions at speed, scale, and lower total cost of ownership,” said Akhilesh Yadav, Founder & CEO at Factspan. “Collaborating with Snowflake reflects our commitment to fostering innovation for our mutual customers in their Data and AI initiatives. Through Snowflake, we aim to provide our clients with unparalleled flexibility, interoperability, and scalability to harness the full potential of their data assets.”
“Factspan’s expertise in cloud data engineering and AI, coupled with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, presents a real opportunity for Data and AI initiatives,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “This collaboration will help our customers optimize the value of their data and seamlessly undertake complex migrations, tech stack modernization, data governance, and enterprise data platform re-engineering.”
About Factspan:
Factspan is a Data and AI company. We help global enterprises and product companies to collect, store, and manage their varied and complex data structures, identify patterns and trends, and build analytical models to analyze and deliver business outcomes.
Trusted by many Fortune 500 companies, we deliver outcome-focused cloud data engineering
and data science solutions for marketing & sales programs, merchandising, customer lifecycle, product management, supply chain, and risk analysis.
To know more, visit https://www.factspan.com/ or email us at contact@factspan.com
