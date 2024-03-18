Northern California's Premier Summer Festival Returns: The Crawdad Festival 2024 Cal Expo - Sacramento
The Crawdad Festival Celebrates Father's Day Weekend with a Festive Blend of Culinary Delights, Music, Community and Culture at Cal Expo.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated return of the Crawdad Festival, known as the ultimate celebration of crawfish festivities in Northern California is back for Father's Day Weekend, June 15-16, 2024, for an electrifying blend of flavors, melodies, and excitement at Cal Expo, the renowned venue for the State Fair.
Now in its second year, the Crawdad Festival 2024 pays homage to the mouthwatering wonders of crawfish and the culinary richness of Northern California. "Prepare to be swept away by the sounds of over 20 bands performing on two stages, delivering a diverse mix of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco, Jazz, Soul, R&B Funk, Latin Dance and Southern Rock & Roll." Featuring stellar acts like Con Funk Shun, Russell Thompkins, Jr. and The New Stylistics, Saxophonist Jeanette Harris, Southern Rock's Finest, Red Not Chili Peppers, and many more.
From Saturday, June 15th to Sunday, June 16th, festival-goers will embark on a culinary journey crafted by top chefs and vendors from across the Golden State. Delight in a feast of crawfish specialties and a tempting array of culinary delights, ranging from classic Cajun boils to innovative fusion dishes and delightful dessert offerings to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The excitement doesn't stop with the food. Participate in the crowning of Miss Crawdad 2024 during Sunday's pageant. Cheer on your favorite crustacean athletes, and feel the adrenaline rush with the thrilling crawfish races, where spectators can win cash prizes. This will be an exhilarating weekend filled with excitement, laughter, and the unforgettable sight of these tiny titans scuttling towards the finish line.
Experience the rich cultural of the community including a stunning fashion show showcasing the talents of local designers. Let the rhythm guide you as you join the second line parade, led by The Gumbo Band, and showcase your dance moves in lively contests for enticing rewards. Explore offerings from more than 100 local artisans and entrepreneurs.
Families will discover endless entertainment in the Kids Zone, featuring carnival rides, games, interactive activities, magic shows, face painting, and more. Car enthusiasts will be captivated by the display of classic and exotic automobiles in the car show, while everyone can dream of a getaway with the raffle's grand prize—a vacation for two!
Tickets for the Crawdad Festival are now available online or at the door, with early bird general admission starting at $20 and VIP packages offering an exclusive experience. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable weekend celebrating Father's Day and the best of Northern California's cuisine, music, and culture at the Crawdad Festival. Visit the festival's website for more information and ticket purchases.
The Crawdad Festival is currently accepting vendor registrations and Miss Crawdad 2024 applications.
Vendor Registration: https://eventhub.net/events/Crawdad-Festival-2024--Cal-Expo-_5709
Miss Crawdad 2024 Applications: https://www.thecrawdadfestival.com/miss-crawdad-2024
Sponsorship Opportunities: www.thecrawdadfestival.com/sponsors
Event Website: https://www.thecrawdadfestival.com
Event Inquiries: info@thecrawdadfestival.com
Source: The Crawdad Festival, LLC
Jami Hollis
The Crawdad Festival, LLC
email us here
The Crawdad Festival 2024 - Cal Expo Sacramento