Fractel's Raises Over $530,000 Through Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Thanks to Community Support

Fractel Co Owners, Matt Niutta and Mathew Lionnet

Fractel nears $750K goal in equity crowdfunding, uniting over 300 investors in sustainable sportswear innovation

The overwhelming support we've received so far is a testament to the strength of our community and the shared belief in our mission.” — Matt Niutta, Founder & CEO

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractel, the Australian born performance headwear brand from the Sunshine Coast, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its equity crowdfunding campaign. In an extraordinary display of community support, the brand has now raised over $530,000 from more than 300 investors.

With the investment window closing in just 9 days (March 28th), unless the maximum target of $750,000 is reached sooner, the opportunity to be part of Fractel's growth story is narrowing.

This surge in funding underscores the robust belief in Fractel's mission and vision, significantly bolstered by the brand's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community.

Matt Niutta, Fractel's CEO and founder, whose personal story of resilience and determination has deeply inspired the brand's ethos, shared his excitement about the campaign's progress. "The overwhelming support we've received so far is a testament to the strength of our community and the shared belief in our mission. It's unreal to see so many people joining us on this journey, helping us to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in the sportswear industry," said Niutta.

Fractel's impressive growth trajectory, including a year-on-year revenue doubling and expanding global presence, especially in the USA, is poised for even greater heights. The campaign's success will fuel the launch of highly anticipated performance apparel, further development of the Custom Headwear Program, and solidify major event partnerships and retailer relationships across Australia, the USA, and Europe.

"As we approach the final days of our campaign, the sense of gratitude and excitement grows for what lies ahead. This is an invitation to be part of a brand that values the balance of people, planet, and profits." Niutta added,” emphasising the unique opportunity for investors to contribute to a brand with a proven track record and a bright future.

Interested parties are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their investment from as little as $250 in Fractel and join a movement that's setting new standards in the running and adventure market.

For more details on the equity crowdfunding campaign and to make an investment, please visit Equitise here.

Stay connected with Fractel's progress and future announcements by visiting www.fractel.com.au and following @fractelrunning on Instagram.

Contact Information:

Matt Niutta

Founder and CEO, Fractel

matt@fractel.com.au

This press release is for informational purposes only. Potential investors should consider the general CSF risk warning and offer document before investing.

