Memorial Day: World's Tallest Digital American Flag Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

Memorial Day: World's Largest Electronic American Flag Lights-Up 700-Foot-Tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Memorial Day, the world’s tallest digital American flag is lighting-up the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Digital Description

Across the 700-foot-tall superstructure's Skydeck Crown is a 300-foot-wide moving mosaic of five-pointed white stars emblazoned on a fluttering field of blue.

Through the building’s 200-yard-high colossal center column are rippling red and white L.E.D. stripes.

Patriotic Salute

“This is a star-spangled patriotic salute to America’s uniformed men and women who have sacrificed their lives protecting our country and defending freedom around the world," says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies -- developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

Most Technologically Advanced System

Kodsi explains, “The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is one of the tallest buildings south of New York. It has this very-advanced lighting system with 13,400 nodes of lights going vertical-up the building. It's connected with five miles of wire, so this is a really intricate animation system. It took 12 technicians to build this over a three-year period. It cost over $3-million and we use it for animations here in the city of Miami.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lighting System Facts

● Tenth Tallest Building South of New York City

● America's Tallest L.E.D. Animation Lighting System

● $3-Million Dollar System

● Five Miles of Wires

● 13,400 Light Emitting Diodes Embedded in 10,000 Panes of High-Impact-Resistant Glass

● Took a Team of 12 Technicians Three-Years to Design & Install

● If Measured Horizontally, Paramount is the Length of Two-and-Half Football Fields

● Nightly Tower Lighting Electric Utility Bill is $34.

● Paramount is the Soaring Signature Skyscraper of the $6-Billion, 27-Acre Miami Worldcenter

Tower Lighting Schedule

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower illuminates from now through Monday, May 27, 2024.

The tower lightings occur at the top and bottom of every hour for a duration of five-minutes from 5:00 a.m. through 6:30 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. through midnight.

Memorial Day History Lesson

The year 2024 marks the 53rd annual observance of the contemporary Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day,” originally known as, “Decoration Day,” is a federal holiday established as a day of mourning of U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the American armed forces.

It is observed on the last Monday of May.

From 1868 to 1970, it was formerly observed on May 30.

In 1868, American Civil War Union General John Logan established the occasion as “Decoration Day.”

It was widely observed in remembrance of those who died during the Civil War.

By 1890, every northern state had adopted May 30th as a holiday.

Following World War II, nearly every state recognized May 30 as a day of remembrance -- not just for those who died in the Civil War -- but during all wars, thereafter.

In 1971, the U.S. Congress standardized the holiday as, "Memorial Day" and changed its observance date to the last Monday in May.

This created a three-day weekend often marking the end of many academic school years and the start of summer vacation season.

