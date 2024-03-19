Harmonate Corp Announces Ted Farrell as Chief Technology Officer
25 year Tech Leader, Ted Farrell new CTO at Harmonate Corp.
Bringing Ted Farrell on board as CTO provides continued evidence of the enthusiasm and momentum Harmonate is experiencing”AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmonate Corp, a leading innovator in delivering competitive separation for Fund Administrators and the rest of the Fund world, is delighted to welcome Ted Farrell as its new Chief Technology Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years building products, technology, and teams, Ted is uniquely positioned to drive Harmonate’s engineering vision and strategy into the future. Ted joins Harmonate after a series of high-impact roles, including Badgeville and AgilOne where he transitioned those companies through significant technological evolutions, building out teams and processes to deliver scalable, high-volume platforms and products, allowing them to grow, increasing ARR & ACV and attracting high-profile customers. During his time at Oracle, Ted was the Chief Architect and SVP in Middleware and Fusion Applications. Ted built and ran an 800-person organization helping Oracle transition to its next generation of hosted applications and pivot to offer those solutions in the cloud. He then spun up a smaller team and led the creation of CXUnity, Oracle’s Customer Intelligence Platform. Most recently, Ted has been advising startup CXOs on everything engineering, helping them hire the right talent, implement sustainable processes, and help drive the product and architecture.
— Kevin Walkup, CEO
“Bringing Ted Farrell on board as CTO provides continued evidence of the enthusiasm and momentum Harmonate is experiencing,” said Kevin Walkup, CEO of Harmonate Corp. “His profound expertise in cloud technologies, customer intelligence platforms, and SaaS solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver automation across our customer base. Ted’s vision for the future of technology and his proven track record of leading high-performing teams will be instrumental in propelling Harmonate into its next chapter of innovation and growth.” In his role as CTO, Ted will oversee Harmonate’s entire technology roadmap, focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, enhanced product offerings, streamlining operations, and delivering superior value to clients. His strategic priorities will include driving innovation across the current product line, enriching the company’s cloud infrastructure, and leading the development of next-generation solutions. “I am thrilled to join Harmonate at this pivotal time,” said Ted Farrell. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s successes and to leverage my experience to further our technological advancements. Together, we will ensure that Harmonate remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
