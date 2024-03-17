2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Recommendations to Be Made at March Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will preview its recommendations for the 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s March 21-22 meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Thursday committee meetings begin at 1 p.m. while full commission session starts at 9 a.m. Friday.

Wildlife and Forestry Assistant Chief Wally Akins will share proposed changes to Wildlife Management Areas and the furbearer season. Wildlife and Forestry Assistant Chief Mark McBride will follow with proposals for the Take of Raptors for Falconry and Migratory Game Bird Seasons. His presentation will conclude with big game harvest summaries and proposed season changes, including recommendations for the new deer and turkey management units and season dates. The Commission will vote on the proposed regulations at its April 18-19 meeting in Johnson City.

Matt Clarey, TWRA Outreach Assistant Chief/R3 Coordinator, will present a brief update on the Buffalo Ridge Shooting Range project and the future education facility. A report will be given on the Stones River Shooting Range renovation proposal to repair berms. Stones River Range is the most popular range the Agency owns.

Giles County Wildlife Officer Ryne Goats was named the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year and represented the TWRA at the annual conference of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEFWA) last fall. He will receive his award and be introduced to the Commission.

Representatives from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation will present updates on the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), and the Hunting and Fishing Academy.

The meeting will be the first for Jimmy Granbery (Nashville) as TFWC 2024-25 Chairman. Other officers elected during the February meeting were Vice Chairman Chris Devaney (Lookout Mountain) and Secretary Greg Davenport (Brentwood).

