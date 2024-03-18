Legacy Claims Services Aims to Alleviate Burden on Those Impacted by Midwest "Gorilla Hail" Storm
Legacy’s proactive approach and personalized support set them apart as trusted partners for insurance companies facing the aftermath of natural disasters.UNITED STATES , March 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the recent "gorilla hail" storm that wreaked havoc across Kansas, and throughout the Midwest this past week, Legacy Claims Services announces its proactive approach to support affected communities.
When gorilla hail strikes, it can cause extensive damage to cars, leaving dents, cracks, and shattered windows in its wake. The force of impact from these large hailstones can dent metal panels, break glass, and even damage internal components, leading to costly repairs or total write-offs for affected vehicles.
Similarly, property damage caused by gorilla hail can be substantial. Roofs may suffer punctures or structural damage, leading to leaks and water intrusion into buildings. Siding, windows, and outdoor structures can also be battered and broken by the sheer force of these massive hailstones.
The aftermath of a gorilla hailstorm often requires home and vehicle owners to file insurance claims and seek professional repairs to restore their properties and vehicles to pre-storm conditions. Given the destructive potential of gorilla hail, it underscores the importance of preparedness and vigilance during severe weather events.
With boots on the ground, Legacy Claims Services is poised to provide comprehensive assistance to homeowners and businesses grappling with the aftermath of this unprecedented weather event. Their ability to be an extension of a policy holder’s insurance company speeds up the claims process.
Mark Petty, Chief Operating Officer of Legacy Claims Services, emphasized the company's readiness to address the unique challenges posed by catastrophic events like the "gorilla hail" storm. "Legacy Claims Services has a long and deep understanding of catastrophic claims, and we are industry leaders in dealing with the interesting and unique damage that these events cause. Our team is fully prepared to provide swift and effective assistance to policyholders, ensuring they receive the support and compensation they deserve during this difficult time," says Petty.
With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to excellence in customer service, Legacy Claims Services is equipped to handle the intricacies of assessing and documenting hail damage, delivering detailed reports to insurance carriers, and providing the in person visual inspection needed for this unique event. Legacy’s proactive approach and personalized support set them apart as trusted partners for insurance companies facing the aftermath of natural disasters.
Insurance companies with policyholders in these areas are encouraged to contact Legacy Claims Services for immediate assistance with their claims. By leveraging their expertise and resources, Legacy Claims Services aims to alleviate the burden on those impacted by the Midwest "gorilla hail" storm, helping them rebuild and recover with confidence
Legacy Claims Services is a leading nationwide independent appraisal company that provides auto, property, heavy machinery, and specialty equipment appraisals for the insurance industry. Legacy Claims Services sets itself apart by employing top rated appraisers throughout the United States to provide fast turn-around time, and excellent customer service to all clients. That’s the Legacy Difference! Click to Assign a Claim
