Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, 16 to 17 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is visiting Amman from 16 to 17 March 2024.

Minister Balakrishnan called on Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi today.

Minister Balakrishnan expressed appreciation for Jordan’s facilitation of Singapore’s humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Both Ministers noted that the strong bilateral relationship has allowed both sides to work closely together to organise the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) ongoing humanitarian aid mission for Gaza. They agreed on the pressing need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and that more channels should be explored to deliver aid to Gaza.

Both Ministers also welcomed the successful outcomes of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II’s Official Visit to Singapore in January 2024. They looked forward to stronger and deeper cooperation including in the fields of capacity building, technical and vocational education and training, and strengthening business-to-business links.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 MARCH 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s meeting with Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi in Amman, 16 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

