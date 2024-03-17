Official Visit by Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the People's Republic of China, 17 to 22 March 2024

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will make an official visit to China (Sichuan, Zhejiang, and Beijing) from 17 to 22 March 2024.

Senior Minister Teo will be meeting provincial leaders in Sichuan and Zhejiang, and will be visiting the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park in Sichuan and the Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park in Zhejiang. Senior Minister Teo will also call on senior leaders in Beijing.

Senior Minister Teo will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Manpower) Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development) Tan Kiat How, and Minister of State (Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development) Sun Xueling, as well as officials from various Ministries.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 MARCH 2024