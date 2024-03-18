BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA IV LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 – 6:00 P.M. PT THE PEACOCK THEATER – DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six of the Toughest and Most Talented Fighters in International Combat Sports will be present as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, presents the KnuckleMania IV Launch Press Conference on Wednesday, March 20 at the event’s venue, the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE. The press conference will be hosted by BKFC Founder and President, David Feldman and will stream live on the BKFC App.

The globally broadcasted KnuckleMania IV event set for Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Peacock Theater represents the highly anticipated debut for BKFC in the State of California.

WHO: ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry / The Face of Bare-Knuckle Fighting, (4-0)

Thiago Alves / Former BKFC Middleweight World Champion, (2-0)

Mick Terrill / BKFC Heavyweight World Champion, (7-1)

Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt / #1 Pound-for-Pound BKFC Fighter, (11-1)

‘Big’ Ben Rothwell / Undefeated Heavyweight Contender, (2-0)

Todd Duffee / BKFC Debuting Heavyweight, Former UFC Star

David Feldman / BKFC Founder and President

WHAT: KnuckleMania IV Launch Press Conference

WHERE: The Peacock Theater

777 Chick Hearn Ct. at L.A. LIVE

Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHEN: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

5:30 p.m. PT – Media Arrival

6:00 p.m. PT – Press Conference