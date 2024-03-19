Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Grace Slick and Songwriter Michelle Mangione Release Song to Raise Funds for Maui Fire Victims
Dollars still needed to aid in rebuilding Lahaina, Maui
The headlines have faded, but Lahaina still needs donations in order to rebuild. We love this place and are committed to aiding in the effort to restore it.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodstock icon Grace Slick and California songwriter Michelle Mangione have released "Lahaina Shine," a new song to benefit Hawaii families impacted by the Maui fires of August 8, 2023. The pair cowrote the song after learning of the devastation caused by the fires on the island, a place that holds personal significance to both artists. 100 people died and nearly 6300 people lost their homes in the wildfire, making it among the deadliest in U.S. history.
The song includes a chorus of 100 ukulele-playing singers who gathered in November in Long Beach, California to aid in the effort. “Lahaina Shine” is available to download on PlayItForward.com, a website where artists support non-profit organizations by selling their music in exchange for charitable donations. Since being posted two months ago, the site has raised over $32,000 from fans. 100% of the funds will benefit the victims of the fires through the Peoples Fund of Maui.
“The headlines have faded, but Lahaina still needs donations in order to rebuild. We love this place and are committed to aiding in the effort to restore it,” said Ms. Slick. Added Ms. Mangione: “We thank the volunteers who gathered together to make this new song and to the thousands of fans who have already downloaded it.”
The Aug. 8 inferno claimed over 2,000 buildings and 2,170 acres, including many family homes and structures that were built centuries ago. The city has re-opened schools and welcomed tourists back to areas unaffected by the fires. Maui County estimated that rebuilding completely, including replacing all of the lost structures, would cost more than $5.5 billion.
Please download the song and donate to Lahaina Shine.
About Grace Slick:
Grace Slick originally recorded "Somebody to Love," and "White Rabbit," with her band, The Great Society. She took both songs with her to the Jefferson Airplane, whose versions were top10 hits in 1967. Following additional chart success with Jefferson Starship during the 1980s, Ms. Slick pursued a passion for visual arts. She lost most of her physical possessions to a house fire sparked by a Marin County road crew in 1993 and moved to Malibu, California, where she now lives as a painter. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.
About Michelle Mangione:
Songwriter Michelle Mangione writes music from personal experiences. Her signature blend of percussion-infused acoustic music has been featured on radio, television, and film. “The Edge of Madness,” an earlier collaboration with Grace Slick, was chosen as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s “Top Singles” of 2010. That single also featured artists who donated their performances to support those affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. She frequently uses her music in her activism for social justice.
About Play It Forward:
Play It Forward Music, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of empowering musicians and fans to make the world a better place. Specifically, PlayItForward.com is an online platform where artists support non-profit organizations by selling their music in exchange for charitable donations.
Over 100 people gathered on the beach in Long Beach to sing and play the chorus of the song Lahaina Shines.