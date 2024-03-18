Submit Release
Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Ship-Submarine-Shipyard Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group-Get A Top Compensation Result

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran in Alabama-please call the Birmingham based Environment Litigation Group at 866-714-6466-you'll be glad you did.”
— Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

BIRMINGHAM , ALABAMA , USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama and he is a Navy Veteran-please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard decades ago.

"Having an instate-law firm that specializes in mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer is a big deal-because many-most states do not have a law firm that has these skill sets. The Environmental Litigation Group is renowned for their efforts for people who have developed mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer-especially in Alabama.

"We know there might appear to be lots of options on the internet when it comes to mesothelioma and Navy Veterans-but none of these advertisers are based in Alabama-and about half only sign-up people with mesothelioma-or asbestos exposure lung cancer—they do not do the compensation work. If your husband or dad has mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran in Alabama-please call the Birmingham based Environment Litigation Group at 866-714-6466-we are certain you will be glad you did." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Alabama to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"


If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
