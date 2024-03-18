Truth Quotient LLC Forming Focus Groups to Enhance the User Experience

Computer showing the Truth Quotient Website

We are excited to invite individuals from various backgrounds to participate in our focus groups for Authentification™” — John Hnatio

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Quotient LLC (https://truthquotient.co/), a pioneering company based in Maryland, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of Authentification™, a groundbreaking autonomous fact-checking, content validation, and research tool designed to combat misinformation online. Authentification™ represents a significant leap forward in the fight against false information, offering users a powerful solution to verify the accuracy of content across various digital platforms.

In line with our commitment to continuous improvement and user engagement, Truth Quotient LLC has initiated sharing sessions for individuals using the Authentification™ tool. These sessions aim to gather valuable feedback and insights from diverse demographics, including teachers, students, journalists, bloggers, researchers, and social media users.

"We are excited to invite individuals from various backgrounds to participate in our focus groups for Authentification™," said Dr. John Hnatio, Chief Science Officer at Truth Quotient LLC. "These sessions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our tool by incorporating user preferences and suggestions."

Participants in the focus groups will engage in three Zoom sessions, each lasting 60 minutes. The first session will introduce the current features of Authentification™, while the second session will involve gathering input on desired additions or modifications. The final session will showcase the implemented changes based on the group's feedback.

One of Authentification™'s key features is its innovative approach to verification accuracy. Unlike conventional AI-driven systems, Authentification™ leverages multiple sources to validate scores independently. This methodology ensures a higher level of accuracy rate for truth meter readings, enhancing the tool's reliability and effectiveness.

"We have developed proprietary algorithms to collaborate with 'Open-AI,' ensuring robust validation processes," explained Dr. Hnatio. "This unique approach sets Authentification™ apart as a trustworthy and user-friendly tool for combating misinformation."

Additionally, Truth Quotient LLC is streamlining the Authentification™ interface by prioritizing essential information such as answers, scores, and URLs. Additional data will be accessible via a toggle feature, optimizing user experience and interface clarity.

"Our mission at Truth Quotient LLC is to promote critical thinking skills and uphold information integrity online," emphasized Dr. Hnatio. "Authentification™ reflects our dedication to empowering individuals with the tools they need to navigate the digital landscape confidently."

About Truth Quotient LLC: Truth Quotient LLC is a Maryland-based company dedicated to combating misinformation through innovative technology solutions. With a focus on empowering users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, Truth Quotient LLC develops cutting-edge tools to promote critical thinking and ensure the integrity of information online.

For media inquiries or participation in Authentification™ focus groups, please contact: Bruce H. Becker Email: bruce.h.becker@truthquotient.co Website: https://truthquotient.co/

