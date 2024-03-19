MultiPoint Middle East Partners with Lansweeper to Strengthen IT Infrastructure Management in the Region
This collaboration aims to empower businesses across the Middle East with advanced IT infrastructure management tools.
Partnering with Lansweeper allows us to further enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiPoint Middle East, a distinguished distributor of Cyber Security and IT management solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Lansweeper, a global leader in IT asset management. This collaboration aims to empower businesses across the Middle East with advanced IT infrastructure management tools, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced productivity.
This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations to deliver unparalleled IT solutions and support to businesses in the region. Lansweeper's innovative technology can now be integrated into Middle East's comprehensive IT audits, providing clients with comprehensive insight into their systems.
François Leens, Head of Channel Partners - EMEA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with MultiPoint Middle East to bring our cutting-edge IT asset management solutions to businesses across the region. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to optimize their IT operations and drive business success."
Muhammad Waqas Tariq, Regional Channel Sales Manager at MultiPoint Middle East and Africa, highlighted the value of this cooperation, saying, "At MultiPoint Middle East, we are dedicated to providing our clients with best-in-class IT solutions and support. Partnering with Lansweeper allows us to further enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers."
As part of this collaboration, MultiPoint Middle East will provide training and value-added support to resellers, enabling them to effectively deploy and manage Lansweeper's solutions. This comprehensive approach ensures that businesses across the Middle East can harness the full potential of Lansweeper's technology to streamline their IT operations and achieve their goals.
About Multipoint Group
MultiPoint Group, a Value-Added Distributor specializing in cybersecurity and cyber-intelligence solutions, maintains a strong presence with established offices across multiple countries including Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. Founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of MultiPoint Group, the company has been instrumental in distributing a diverse range of cybersecurity products and services worldwide.
About Lansweeper
Lansweeper is an IT asset management software provider helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their IT devices and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their IT assets by providing actionable insight into their IT infrastructure at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software. Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all types of IT devices, installed software, and active users on a network - allowing organizations to centrally manage their IT.
The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, Liverpool FC, Michelin, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung to governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 220+ strong teams in Belgium, Spain, Italy, UK, Ireland, Canada and the USA.
Muhammad Waqas Tariq
Multipoint Middle East
+971 52 479 1656
muhammad@multipoint-group.com
