Nova Maldives Unveils Greener Easter Programme 2024

VAKARUFALHI, MALDIVES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter program, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature.

Guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Guests can choose between plant-based cooking classes that let them explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef.

On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.

An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.

Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.

Nova caters to adults and couples with a love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For more information, visit the Nova Maldives website.