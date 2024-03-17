AbbVie Expands Biologics Manufacturing Capacity with a $223 Million Investment in Singapore Manufacturing Site

US$223 million expansion will add biologics capacity to AbbVie manufacturing network

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) strengthened its manufacturing capabilities by breaking ground Thursday on a new US$223 million (S$301 million) expansion of its Singapore manufacturing facility. This new investment will add more than 100 jobs and new biologics manufacturing capacity to AbbVie's global network.

Located in Singapore's Tuas Biomedical Park, AbbVie's Singapore plant is a state-of-the-art small-molecule and biologics manufacturing facility serving markets worldwide. This new investment will add 24,000 liters of biologics drug-substance capacity to AbbVie's global manufacturing network and support current products as well as emerging immunology and oncology compounds within AbbVie's pipeline.

"This expansion announcement represents one of AbbVie's many investments in its Singapore-based operations and the proud continuation of our decade-long partnership with the Government of Singapore," said Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, Ph.D., AbbVie Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer. "The expansion of our Singapore site will strengthen our global manufacturing capabilities, support our growing biologics pipeline and help AbbVie continue delivering on our patient commitments now and in the future."

With today's announcement, AbbVie has invested more than US$740 million (S$1 billion) in acquiring, modernizing and expanding its Singapore facility over the past 10 years. When fully operational, the expanded Singapore manufacturing facility – AbbVie's only manufacturing site in Asia – will employ more than 500 people in manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain, engineering and administration roles.

"We are delighted that AbbVie has chosen to expand its biologics capacity in Singapore for current and future innovative medicines. We are grateful for AbbVie's continued trust in the strength of Singapore's biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and talent base. AbbVie's investment will enhance Singapore's leading advanced manufacturing ecosystem and create exciting job opportunities here," said Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Construction on the expansion will begin later this year, with operations expected to commence in 2026. AbbVie's Singapore manufacturing plant is a part of AbbVie's Operations team, which consists of 14,000 employees working at more than 30 manufacturing, operations and logistics sites across the United States, Asia, Europe, Puerto Rico and South America.

