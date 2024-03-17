Coin Dragon launches NO FEE coin counting with E-Voucher partners

Hong Kong, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Coin Dragon Limited (CDL) has officially announced its launch for NO FEE coin counting at its kiosk network in Hong Kong. Users can now convert their physical HKD coins' value into a variety of e-vouchers from leading retailers, including supermarkets, restaurants, food delivery, and online shopping without paying any service fees. To enjoy no-fee coin counting at Coin Dragon kiosks, users are required to download "Dragon Rewards", a new mobile app created by Coin Dragon's team, which enables conversion and redemption of e-vouchers. Coin Dragon kiosks also allow users to deposit coins to Octopus Add Value, many bank accounts, and several e-wallets such as AlipayHK, with a service fee incurred.

"Coin Dragon's launch of appealing no fee options such as e-vouchers was always in high demand and took years to build based on the growth of retailers' e-voucher technology," said Richard Kollen, Founder and CEO of Coin Dragon Limited. "Having both appealing paid and no-fee coin deposit options on our kiosk is important to give good choices to everyone with coins in Hong Kong".

Launched in 2017, Coin Dragon now has over 110 public Coin Dragon kiosks across Hong Kong, and still expects to add more locations this year. "We are focused on delivering a high-quality coin deposit solution to be in every neighbourhood," said Richard Kollen. "In order to maximize convenience, we are actively seeking more partners and locations to bring our service nearer more people living in Hong Kong."

Coin Dragon's parent company, Dragon Technology Global Pte. Ltd., has recently also successfully launched several kiosks in Singapore and Bangkok. More information about its services and kiosk locations can be found at www.coindragon.io.

Coin Dragon Limited was founded in 2017, and became a subsidiary of Dragon Technology Global Pte. Ltd, which oversees all local subsidiaries operating Coin Dragon bulk coin deposit kiosks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok. Coin Dragon Limited's mission is to provide the public in Hong Kong, convenient access to digital value, including top-ups, bill payments, e-credits, bank deposits, e-vouchers, and more. Since 2017, Coin Dragon has exceeded serving 2.5 million transactions to over 750,000 persons in Hong Kong.

