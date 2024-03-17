Submit Release
C O R R E C T I O N -- Shandong Heavy Industry Group

In the news release, 120 new energy Zhongtong buses will serve Singapore's public transport Market, issued 25-Jan-2024 by Shandong Heavy Industry Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the partner company should read "Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests" rather than "Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

120 new energy Zhongtong buses will serve Singapore's public transport Market

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- On January 25th, a strategic cooperation agreement and signing ceremony for 120 new energy Zhongtong buses between Shangdong Heavy Industry Group and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests took place in Singapore.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests is a multinational group with a development history spanning over a century and diversified business fields. In July 2023, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests cooperated with Shangdong Heavy Industry's sub brand Zhongtong Bus, secured the bid for 120 electric urban buses project in Singapore. This victory positioned them at the forefront of Singapore's public transportation electrification progress.

Currently, Zhongtong Bus has the capacity to produce 30,000 large, medium, and light size buses annually, with its products being sold in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Wang Xingfu, the CEO of Zhongtong Bus Limited informed reporters that the first bus is set to commence operations in March 2024, with the entire delivery expected to be completed by the first half of 2025. The following steps involve continuous optimization and improvement based on the characteristics of the Singaporean market to better serve the high-end market in Southeast Asia.

Source: Shandong Heavy Industry Group

