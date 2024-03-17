MioTech Completes Funding Round to Solidify APAC Climate Tech Leadership

Hong Kong, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- MioTech, Asia's leading sustainability data and software provider, announced today that it has successfully closed a new round of financing. The ESG and climate tech company's latest and existing investors include global venture capital firms such as ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC and J.P. Morgan.

The latest fundraise will propel MioTech further on its path of profitability and achieve stronger market penetration across APAC. The funds will be deployed to deliver continued revenue growth with its suite of AI-powered ESG and climate tools to corporates and financial institutions. The funding will also bolster MioTech's research and development efforts in green technology, strengthening its expertise and driving digital transformation in the sustainability space.

MioTech's ESG datasets and climate risk analytics, which leverage artificial intelligence, satellite imagery, proprietary climate methodologies and advanced financial modelling, have enabled clients to quantify their portfolio risks and combat evolving regulations in the face of climate change. Its end-to-end sustainability software-as-a-service has simplified the complexities of ESG reporting and carbon accounting processes, satiating increasingly high demand from organizations looking to kickstart their decarbonization journeys across operations and supply chains.

With the investment, MioTech looks forward to collaborating with investors to pursue strategic partnerships that help broaden its service offerings and tap into fast-growing demand in Asia, supercharging revenue streams and earnings growth.

"The ESG and climate market calls for innovation – especially in how businesses operate," said Jason Tu, Founder and CEO of MioTech. "We are excited to forge new alliances and are ready to fully execute on our shared vision in pursuit of a more sustainable future."

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, governments and individuals.

As Asia's leading sustainability data and software provider, MioTech's ESG data and analytics help financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance, sustainability-linked lending and investments. Its software enables businesses to collect, analyze, report ESG performance across supply chains, subsidiaries, portfolio companies, and helps improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles.

Founded in Hong Kong, MioTech also has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Singapore.

