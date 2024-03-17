Officer Involved Death in Rock County, Wis.

BELOIT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death in Beloit, Wis. that occurred the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2024.

At approximately 9:27 a.m., an alleged carjacking suspect fled Illinois law enforcement traveling north into the City of Beloit, Wis. Police officers from the City of Beloit assisted in the vehicle pursuit. Officers from the Village of Roscoe, Ill. and City of Beloit attempted a vehicle containment maneuver to stop the vehicle. The subject rammed their vehicle into a Roscoe police officer’s squad car. A Roscoe police officer fired their weapon striking the subject. Life saving measures were performed. The subject was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

A Roscoe police officer was transported to an Illinois hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released. No other officers were injured.

The City of Beloit and Roscoe police officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, City of Beloit Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.