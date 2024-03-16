MPD Investigates a Traffic Fatality in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Hyundai Accent occupied by a man and a woman was entering the intersection of 25th Street and Alabama Avenue, Southeast. At the same time, a stolen Volkswagen Golf was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The Volkswagen entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai. As a result of the collision, the driver and the passenger of the Hyundai were ejected from the vehicle. The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen Golf fled the scene on foot.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Steven Jermaine Faison, Jr. of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24039101

###