Data Activation Center, Inc. Announces SBA WOSB Certification

WOSB Certified Data Activation Center DAC is SBA Certified as a Women Owned Small Business

Data Activation Center Earns Federal WOSB Distinction as a Woman Owned Small Business from WBEC Florida, an authorized WOSB third-party certifier for the SBA

We are thrilled to be Certified as a WOSB by the SBA. The certification allows DAC to compete for federal contracts in the IoT industry where Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB) are underrepresented.” — Kelly Wingham-Dyson

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Activation Center, Inc., (DAC) a nationally recognized leading cellular data provider of M2M and IoT Data Plans for Agriculture, Construction, Surveying and IoT for Private, Commercial, and Government sectors in the US, has officially been recognized as a SBA Certified Women Owned Small Business (WOSB). WBEC Florida, an SBA-approved Third-Party Certifier (TPC) is authorized to evaluate and approve companies as WOSB, and earlier this month, granted DAC the WOSB. WBEC Florida is part of the Women's Business Development Council of Florida (WBDC of Florida), and the nationally recognized Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Data Activation Center, Inc. is proud to join the ranks of other successful women-owned businesses that are also recognized as a WOSB.

The SBA requirements to meet the standard of certification as a WOSB is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business, corporate documentation, clients, and the business owner, along with a site inspection. Eligibility requirements for WOSB or EDWOSB qualification are fully defined in Title 13 Part 127 Subpart B of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women, who are US Citizens, and meets the guidelines of the SBA, and the CFR for WOSB Certification.

About Data Activation Center, Inc.

Data Activation Center (DAC) is a woman owned, cellular data provider of M2M and IoT Data Plans for Agriculture, Construction, Surveying and IoT for Private, Commercial, and Government sectors that has been serving clients across the United States for more than 13 years. We've forged a sterling reputation on the bedrock of unparalleled customer service, and genuine concern for every client regardless of size. As a multimillion-dollar enterprise meticulously sculpted through exclusive reliance on referrals from hardware manufacturers, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Our well-trained and experienced team specializes in providing customized connectivity and data plans to our clients from the largest and best providers in the world. With hassle-free activations, our partners and end users of precision agriculture, geospatial hardware, drones or most any IoT gadget, get the data plans they need without contracts, after-hours support, and a robust SIM management platform making DAC the premier cellular data provider for all IoT needs. For more information about DAC, please visit our website at https://dataactivationcenter.com.

About the WBEC Florida and WBDC of Florida

Headquartered in Miami, Florida and serving Florida, with the exception of the Panhandle, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, WBEC Florida has been one of 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPO) of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for more than 20 years. The WBEC Florida is an SBA-approved Third-Party Certifier (TPC) authorized to evaluate and approve companies as WOSB in our geographic area. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman who are US Citizens and meet specific criteria as outlined in Title 13 Part 127 Subpart B of the Code of Federal Regulations may be eligible for this certification. For more information about the WBEC Florida and WBE and WOSB certification, please visit their website at https://www.wbecflorida.org/.

For more information about the WBDC of Florida, please visit their website at https://womensbusiness.info/.

About HIT Executive Consulting, Inc.

HIT Executive Consulting is a privately held Executive Consulting firm nationally recognized as Certification Subject Matter Experts (SME). For more information about HIT Executive Consulting, to retain services, interviews, webinars, or request speaking engagements, please visit us at https://hitexecutiveconsulting.com/.